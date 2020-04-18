State health officials on Saturday reported eight additional COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in Horry County.
Statewide, there were 165 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which has now infected at least 4,246 people and contributed to 119 deaths in South Carolina, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
The two Horry County residents who died were elderly and had underlying health conditions, according to a DHEC release. So far, 176 people in the county have tested positive for the disease and 12 have died.
Nearly 39,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 statewide, according to DHEC. To see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code, click here.
South Carolina residents are urged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the virus.
The public is also encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid contact with frequently-touched items and regularly wash hands.
