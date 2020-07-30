The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 1,636 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 56 in Horry County.
DHEC also reported 48 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, including an elderly person in Horry County.
It brings the county’s case total up to 7,857 with 119 deaths. The statewide cumulative case total is now at 87,116, including 1,600 who've died.
DHEC says 1,563 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized around the state, with 389 in the ICU and 245 on ventilators. DHEC says 1,167 of the 1,440 ICU beds are in use.
As of July 25, Horry County's acute hospital bed occupancy was 72.1% with 561 beds occupied and 217 available.
Last Wednesday, about 40 South Carolina National Guard medics began helping out around local hospitals due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in area.
According to a release from Tidelands Health, they will provide clinical support at McLeod Loris, Conway Medical Center, McLeod Seacoast, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
As of Wednesday, a total of 745,189 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 7,600 COVID-19 test results available Wednesday, 21.5 percent were positive.
This Saturday, Tidelands Health will host their fourth and final free testing event in Horry and Georgetown counties.
It is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium. The event is set to start at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m.
To find a mobile testing clinic event near you, click on scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at a permanent COVID-19 testing facilities. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Gov. Henry McMaster, DHEC, and reputable public health experts across the country are asking the public to wear masks in public, practice social distancing, stay home when sick and practice good hygiene to slow the spread of the viral disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.