Horry County had a decrease in the number of confirmed weekly COVID-19 cases, which dropped below 500 for the first time since mid-July, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Tuesday.

From Oct. 4 to Oct. 10, DHEC reports 463 confirmed cases in Horry County – an 18.7% decrease from the previous week that saw 570 confirmed cases.

Last week’s numbers make it the third week in a row of Horry County having less than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of Sunday, Horry County had 51 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, DHEC reports. Between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9, DHEC reported 20 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths in the county.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina has had 11,300 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with Horry County reporting 639 confirmed deaths.

SCHOOL UPDATE

The number of Horry County Schools students in quarantine slightly rose this week, according the HCS online COVID-19 dashboard. As of Tuesday morning, 2,100 students across the county's public schools are in quarantine, along with 79 staff members.

St. James Intermediate has the most students in quarantine at 153. The school also has the most active cases among students with 14.

Four other schools have 100 or more students in quarantine. According to the dashboard, Forestbrook Middle School has 139 students in quarantine, St. James High School has 121 students in quarantine, North Myrtle Beach High School has 113 students in quarantine and Green Sea Floyds Elementary has 102 students in quarantine as of Tuesday afternoon.

The dashboard shows there are a total of 189 total active cases across the county's schools and facilities, with 160 of those being students. St. James Intermediate and St. James High School are the only two schools in the district with 10 or more active student cases, with 14 and 12, respectively.

On Monday, Horry County Schools decided to not implement a mask mandate across the district, citing the recent drop in COVID-19 cases in the county.