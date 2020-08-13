The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday announced 907 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 37 in Horry County.
The department reported 35 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, with 4 of them in Horry County.
It brings the county’s cumulative case total up to 8,706, including 161 who have died.
The statewide total is now at 103,051, including 2,089 deaths.
As of Thursday, a total of 864,186 tests have been conducted in the state. Of those, 134,791 were positive, and 729,395 were negative.
DHEC reported 5,762 test results from Wednesday, with 15.7 percent coming back positive.
According to the S.C. County-Level COVID-19 Data dashboard, Horry County has 530 hospital beds in use and is operating at a 79.2 percent utilization rate.
Of the 8,449 inpatient beds in use, 1,322 were occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Of the state's 1,566 ventilators, 523 were in use and 201 of those were COVID-19 patients. Of the 1,465 ICU beds in use, 323 were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
There are 141 mobile testing events scheduled through Sept. 29 with new testing events added regularly. To find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
In DHEC's release yesterday, officials showed new data that they say indicates local mask ordinances are helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Horry County has gone the entire month of August with less than 60 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19. The last time the county eclipsed the 100 confirmed case mark was July 28.
