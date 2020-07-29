The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday announced 1,666 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 78 in Horry County.
DHEC officials also announced 48 additional deaths linked to COVID-19. Horry County had six new confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19.
It brings the county’s case total up to 7,687, including 118 who have died. The statewide total is now at 85,423 and 1,551 deaths.
According to DHEC, of the 1,451 ICU beds, there are 1,152 in use – a utilization rate of 79.39%. Of those 1,152 ICU beds in use, 404 of them are being used to care for COVID-19 patients. Of those 404 COVID-19 patients, 242 are on ventilators. There are at total of 1,596 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state.
In Horry County, the acute hospital bed occupancy is at 72.1% with 561 beds currently occupied.
This past Monday was supposed to be the final day where elective surgeries were halted at Conway Medical Center (CMC). According to CMC’s Media Relations Strategist Allyson Floyd, elective surgeries will continue to be on hold for the foreseeable future.
“Our administrative team will continue to assess the situation to determine when we will resume elective surgeries,” said Floyd.
CMC officials said the hospital will continue its visitor restrictions and not allow visitors for patients in the hospital, with the exception of those patients in end-of-life circumstances and patients in the birthing ward as well as pediatric patients who are limited to one visitor each.
Last Wednesday, about 40 South Carolina National Guard medics began helping out around local hospitals due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in area.
According to a release from Tidelands Health, they will provide clinical support at McLeod Loris, Conway Medical Center, McLeod Seacoast, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
As of Tuesday, a total of 734,149 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 8,360 and the percent positive of those tests was 19.9%
Currently, there are 105 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 31 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
This Friday, Tidelands Health will host their fourth and final free testing event in Horry and Georgetown counties.
It is scheduled for July 31 at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium. The event is set to start at 10 a.m. and last until tests run out.
Residents can also get tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
