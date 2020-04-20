The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including one in Horry County, bringing the statewide total up to 4,439.

DHEC officials also reported four additional deaths in the state connected to the disease, upping South Carolina's COVID-19-related death toll to 124.

So far, Horry County has seen 185 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths related to the disease.

The state's first confirmed COVID-19 case was reported on March 6.

Current projections indicate that South Carolina might see nearly 750 new cases per week by early May.

"The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 6,953 confirmed cases on May 9," Monday's release from DHEC states.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said at a press conference Monday he would allow local governments to reopen their public beach access points, effective noon Tuesday.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said the beach accesses in the unincorporated areas of the county should reopen Tuesday morning.

Myrtle Beach officials announced the city would not be reopening its public beach access points or adjacent parking lots or facilities until the city's emergency declaration expired or is rescinded, or the city council took action to reopen them.

Similarly, in North Myrtle Beach, city spokesman Pat Dowling said the city council would have to vote to reopen its beaches.

And Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer said in a daily update posted on the town website that the town council would "discuss our plan of action."

"We might consider closing our parking to all but residents with ... Surfside parking stickers," he wrote.

The governor is also letting some retailers reopen, although his stay-at-home order (excepting travel for family, work and recreation) and social distancing guidelines are still in effect.

Groups of three or more can still be broken up and ticketed by police.

McMaster is allowing retailers who had been shut down by his April 3 order to reopen, as long as they limited themselves to 20% occupancy or five customers per 1,000 square feet, whichever is less.

Those businesses that can reopen include furniture stores, jewelry stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, sporting goods stores, books stores, music stores, craft stores, florists, flea markets and luggage and leather stores.

Horry County Schools on Tuesday will begin rolling out buses with WiFi access to multiple locations for families without internet connectivity at home.

As of Monday, the state agency's Public Health Laboratory has administered 12,248 tests for COVID-19. Of those tests, 1,506 were positive and 10,742 were negative. A total of 41,277 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted statewide.

Officials have expressed concerns over the Myrtle Beach area's lack of adequate coronavirus testing resources.

Additionally, 5,150 hospital beds in the state were available as of Monday morning, and 6,201 were being used, which is a 54.6% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

State residents are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

DHEC also recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.

Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.