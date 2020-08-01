The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Saturday announced 1,491 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 53 in Horry County.
DHEC officials also announced 35 additional deaths linked to COVID-19. Horry County had three new confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19.
It brings the county’s case total up to 8,010, including 127 who have died. The statewide total is now at 90,076 and 1,683 deaths.
According to DHEC, of the 1,459 ICU beds, there are 1,133 in use – a utilization rate of 77.66%. Of those 1,1133 ICU beds in use, 359 of them are being used to care for COVID-19 patients. Of those 404 COVID-19 patients, and 235 are on ventilators. There are at total of 1,453 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state.
In Horry County, the acute hospital bed occupancy is at 72.1% with 561 beds occupied as July 25.
This past Wednesday, S.C. Governor Henry McMaster set forth a reopening plan for the state while also putting in place mandates to help slow the spread of the virus.
Beginning Monday, business such as concert and theater venues will be allowed to open with some restrictions, as well as mandating restaurant safety procedures.
“You can’t keep businesses closed forever. South Carolina’s business is business. Those closures took place sometime in April and … those businesses have been closed a long time. We know more about the virus than we did then. We know if we follow these rules, people will be safe. Now is the right time,” McMaster said in his news conference on Wednesday.
The following types of businesses, gatherings and venues are included in this opening: festivals, parades, concerts, theaters, stadiums, arenas, coliseums, auditoriums, amphitheaters, gyms, assemblies, concert halls, dance halls, night clubs, performing arts centers and race tracks.
As of Friday, a total of 755,034 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 8,075 and the percent of tests that came back positive was 18.5%
Currently, there are 138 mobile testing events scheduled through Sep. 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
On Saturday, Tidelands Health completed its final free COVID-19 testing event at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium. Throughout the month of July, Tidelands Health had conducted four different free COVID-19 testing events across Horry and Georgetown County.
Residents can also get tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.