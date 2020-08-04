The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Tuesday that there are 1,168 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 43 in Horry County.
DHEC officials also announced 52 additional deaths linked to COVID-19. Horry County had eight confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19.
It brings the county’s case total up to 8,206 including 136 who have died. The statewide total is now at 93,604 and 1,774 deaths.
With the new TeleTracking system now implemented by S.C. hospitals, DHEC is able to resume reporting the following key information: Out of the 1,434 ICU beds, there are 1,113 in use – a utilization rate of 77.62%.
Of those 1,113 ICU beds in use, 355 of them are being used to care for COVID-19 patients. Of those 355 COVID-19 patients, 254 are on ventilators.
DHEC said they are working with the South Carolina Hospital Association to create a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state.
“We plan to have a more defined reporting system in place in the coming days,” DHEC officials said in a release.
As of Monday, a total of 795,871 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide was 6,389 and the percent positive of those tests was 18.3%.
Currently, there are 133 mobile testing events scheduled through Sep. 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you HERE.
Residents can also get tested at one of 215 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit HERE for more information.
