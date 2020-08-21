The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday announced 967 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 35 in Horry County.
The department reported 52 additional deaths linked to COVID-19. One of those deaths was in a middle-aged patient from Horry County.
The statewide cumulative total is now at 109,135, and there have been 2,339 deaths connected to the disease in South Carolina.
In Horry County, there have been 8,990 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 167 deaths of patients connected to COVID-19.
As of Thursday, a total of 966,634 tests have been conducted in the state.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday was 7,436 (this doesn't include antibody tests) with 13% coming back positive.
According to state officials, Horry County had 562 hospital beds in use and was operating at a 84% utilization rate as of late Tuesday.
Of 1,625 ventilators in the state, 589 are in use and 160 of those are being utilized by COVID-19 patients. Out of 1,470 intensive care unit beds in use, 278 were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
DHEC is reporting 1,079 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, and the agency said of 10,216 inpatient beds in South Carolina, 8,351 are occupied — an 81.74% utilization rate.
There are 267 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13, and new testing events are being added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Tidelands Health on Wednesday announced it's currently offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing every Tuesday in Pawleys Island and every Friday in Myrtle Beach.
The Pawleys Island testing is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Tuesday at the Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Parish at 1633 Waverly Road.
The Myrtle Beach testing is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Friday at Horry-Georgetown Technical College's Conference Center at 950 Crabtree Lane.
Each testing event will have enough DHEC-supplied test kits to handle 250 people. Pre-screening is not required.
Throughout the month of August, Horry County has not seen a day with a daily COVID-19 case total of more than 100. The last time the county saw more than 100 daily new cases of COVID-19 was July 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.