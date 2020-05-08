State health officials on Friday announced 238 new cases of COVID-19.
Horry County accounted for nine of those cases. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) also reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths, although none of those people lived in Horry. The county has now seen 251 lab-confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.
Statewide, 7,367 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 320 of them have died. But due to undiagnosed cases, DHEC estimates there could actually be 1,793 cases in Horry County, and more than 52,000 cases statewide.
[Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.]
DHEC has launched a contact tracing webpage that describes how this process is "a key strategy in the fight against COVID-19," according to a news release. The site also offers details about DHEC’s Contact Tracing team.
As the state increases testing, DHEC officials expect there will be more lab-confirmed cases.
On Friday, DHEC released graphs illustrating the trends in the percentage of COVID-19 cases relative to the number of tests performed. The data focus on the last 28 and 14 days, respectively. The calculation involves taking the number of positive tests on a given day and dividing by the total number of tests performed, then multiplied by 100 to get the percent positive. It was 5.2% Thursday.
"When the percent positive is high, it may indicate that there isn't enough testing being performed to capture how much disease is in the community and testing may be focused on people who are more severely ill," DHEC said in a release. "When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community."
Over the past week, DHEC has announced that it's expanding contact tracing and testing in rural areas, as Gov. Henry McMaster has relaxed restrictions. Tourists are now welcome in South Carolina and the beaches are open.
State officials are still encouraging residents to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
DHEC recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
