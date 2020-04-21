State officials reported 172 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including three in Horry County.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) also announced 11 additional deaths from the disease, though none of those people lived in Horry.
Statewide, more than 4,600 people have tested positive for the disease and 135 have died. In Horry County, 189 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and the disease has contributed to 12 deaths.
More than 42,000 people in South Carolina have been tested for COVID-19.
The state's first confirmed COVID-19 case was reported on March 6. On Monday, DHEC's projections indicated South Carolina might see nearly 750 new cases per week by early May.
Officials have also expressed concerns over the Myrtle Beach area's lack of adequate coronavirus testing resources.
Public beach accesses in North Myrtle Beach and unincorporated Horry County opened Tuesday afternoon, though the public access points in the city of Myrtle Beach remain closed. Surfside Beach officials on Tuesday voted to open the town's beach accesses, but they added additional restrictions. Town beaches must only be used for non-stationary exercise activities such as walking, jogging or riding bicycles. The town is not permitting sunbathing, sitting in chairs or lying on blankets at town beaches. Fishing and surfing are also not allowed in Surfside.
State officials are encouraging residents to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
DHEC also recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.
