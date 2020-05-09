State health officials on Saturday reported 168 new cases of COVID-19, including five in Horry County.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) also announced 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths, although none of those people lived in Horry.
The latest numbers bring the statewide total of lab-confirmed cases of the new coronavirus to 7,531 and the number of COVID-19-related deaths to 330. In Horry County, there have been 256 confirmed cases and 18 deaths. But due to undiagnosed cases, DHEC estimates there could actually be 1,829 cases in Horry County and more than 53,000 cases statewide.
[Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.]
Over the past week, DHEC has said it's expanding contact tracing and testing in rural areas, as Gov. Henry McMaster has relaxed restrictions. Tourists are now welcome in South Carolina and the beaches are open. Dine-in restaurants can open Monday.
State officials are still encouraging residents to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
DHEC recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
