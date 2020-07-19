The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Sunday announced 2,335 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 146 in Horry County.
Today’s case data includes 526 new confirmed cases from July 17 that DHEC received from a private laboratory on July 18, according to a DHEC release.
DHEC officials also announced 19 additional deaths linked to COVID-19. Horry County had one new confirmed death linked to COVID-19.
It brings the county’s case total up to 6,563, including 84 who have died. The statewide total is now at 69,765 and 1,138 deaths.
According to DHEC officials, they are unable to report the number of hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and the number of patients currently on ventilators.
“At the federal government’s request, DHEC is transitioning from the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) COVID-19 module to TeleTracking’s U.S. Healthcare COVID-19 Portal for monitoring hospital bed occupancy data,” said the DHEC release. “Once TeleTracking has sufficient participation and accuracy, DHEC will report from it. There may be incomplete data with significant gaps over the next few days.”
In Horry County, hospital bed occupancy is at 83.8 percent, according to the DHEC website.
This past Monday, Conway Medical Center is only performing medically-urgent and emergent surgeries in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 case in Horry County, according to a news release. This will last until Monday, July 27.
All elective surgeries will be rescheduled.
CMC officials said the hospital will continue its visitor restrictions and not allow visitors for patients in the hospital, with the exception of those patients in end-of-life circumstances, and patients in the birthing ward as well as pediatric patients who are limited to one visitor each. No visitors are allowed inside provider offices, on or off the main campus, with patients.
As of Saturday, a total of 626,970 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 12,769 and the percent positive of those tests was 18.4%.
Currently, there are 83 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Friday, July 17 marked the second of four free testing events in Horry and Georgetown counties courtesy of Tidelands Health. The remaining two testing events are:
• July 24 at Coastal Carolina University
• July 31 at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
All events start at 10 a.m. and last until tests run out.
Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
