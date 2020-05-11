The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 140 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including five in Horry County, and 15 additional deaths related to the disease.
South Carolina now has 7,792 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 346 deaths.
Horry County has seen a cumulative total of 267 positive coronavirus cases. Eighteen of those patients died.
Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.
DHEC announced the identification of more than 1,800 contact tracers to support the state’s response efforts.
Contact tracing involves interviewing COVID-19 patients and tracking down all known contacts in order to inform them of their exposure and offer guidance to help slow the spread of the virus.
“With increased testing there will be an increase in the number of positive cases reported,” said South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell in a statement. “This means we will need to increase the extent of its contact tracing, and we are prepared to do so.”
During normal operations, DHEC approximately 20 contact tracers to help limit the spread of diseases like tuberculosis and hepatitis, officials said.
The agency's infectious disease experts investigate hundreds of disease outbreaks every year.
As part of the agency's response to the coronavirus, DHEC has increased its number of contact tracers from 20 to 400 staff members as of Monday.
Also, the state agency has retained another 1,400 contact tracers through contracts with two private staffing companies, Apple One and C-Trace, bringing the total number of available contact tracers to 1,800.
Additionally, 667 members of the public have shown interest in becoming a contact tracer through DHEC’s contact tracing webpage.
Officials said those who test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive will be contacted by a member of DHEC’s contact testing team about how to protect themselves and their community.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday that close contact service providers, fitness and exercise centers, commercial gyms and public or commercial pools can open in a limited capacity May 18.
Close contact service providers include barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons and spas, body-art facilities and tattoo services, tanning salons, massage-therapy establishments and massage services.
Commercial gyms include group exercise facilities such as yoga studios and businesses that offer barre classes.
“With our increased capacity for testing the people of our state, it is time to responsibly and gradually get these small businesses back up and running,” McMaster said in a news release. “We have an opportunity to set an example for the rest of the world by reinvigorating our economy while staying safe, but we can only do that if South Carolinians continue to follow the advice and recommendations of our public health experts.”
General guidelines have been provided for close contact service providers, in addition to specific guidelines for cosmetology establishments, gyms and fitness centers and public or commercial pools.
Last week, the governor announced that starting today, restaurants would be allowed to have indoor dining once more, with restrictions.
Eateries are only allowed to have customers at 50 percent of the Certificate of Occupancy issued by the Fire Marshal.
DHEC currently has 14 mobile testing clinics scheduled across the state — none in Horry County — with more planned in the coming days.
Officials said the screening and specimen collections are free for residents and are part of DHEC’s efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities in the state.
To find a mobile testing clinic near you, one can visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage. Locations are regularly added to the page as new information is provided.
On Monday, DHEC started the first of three phases of testing in nursing homes.
With testing support from LabCorp and coordination and cooperation from the South Carolina Healthcare Association and Leading Age South Carolina, the agency will test roughly 40,000 residents and staff members at the state’s 194 nursing homes.
An estimated 15,000 residents and staff members at 74 facilities are part of the first round of testing.
Results of that testing will be reflected in the impacted facilities list on DHEC’s COVID-19 demographics page. The list is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Current projections indicate that South Carolina might see a drop from approximately 1,000 new cases per week to 900 new cases per week by the end of May.
The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 10,493 confirmed cases during the final week of May.
DHEC recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
