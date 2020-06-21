State health officials on Sunday announced 907 new cases of COVID-19, including 115 in Horry County.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) also reported nine additional deaths, though none of those people lived on the Grand Strand.
Statewide, there are just under 700 people hospitalized who either have tested positive for the new coronavirus or are being examined for the disease, according to a DHEC news release. Overall, as of Sunday morning, there were 3,296 inpatient hospital beds available in the state and 7,173 in use, meaning hospitals were at nearly 69% capacity.
Just under 25,000 people have tested positive for the virus in South Carolina and 653 infected people have died.
In Horry County, nearly 2,000 people have tested positive for the disease and 39 of those have died.
Across the state, more than 5,600 people were tested for COVID-19 Saturday and the percent positive was 16.1%.
To increase testing in rural and underserved communities, DHEC has scheduled 73 mobile testing events through July 21. To find more details about mobile testing events, click here.
There are also 168 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities in South Carolina. To find one, click here.
Health officials are urging residents to practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, avoid group gatherings, regularly wash hands and stay home if they are sick.
