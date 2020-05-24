The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday announced 209 new cases of COVID-19, including 6 in Horry County, and 10 additional deaths.
Nine deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon, Greenville, Kershaw, Lexington, Spartanburg, Sumter and Williamsburg counties, with one middle-aged individual in Greenville County.
South Carolina's cumulative total of COVID-19 patients is 10,096 with 435 deaths.
Horry County now has a cumulative total of 377 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 21 who died. Accounting for undiagnosed patients, DHEC estimates there could be more than 2,316 COVID-19 cases in Horry County and 2,693 across the state. [Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.]
DHEC is using mobile testing clinics in their effort to test 2 percent of the population, or 110,000 South Carolinians per month. On Friday, the agency listed a site in Horry County on June 5 at McLeod Health Carolina Forest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The address is 1101 McLeod Health Boulevard. The site was previously scheduled for a local elementary school.
DHEC has 58 mobile testing events scheduled through June 26.
DHEC also has a map showing all screening and testing sites around the state, including contact info and hours of operation. The map includes all known testing screening locations. The 145 permanent testing locations are not the same as the mobile testing clinics, and may require an appointment and payment.
Find a mobile screening site here.
As of Sunday morning, 3,609 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,560 are in use, which is a 64.51 percent utilization rate. Of the 6,560 beds, 461 are occupied by those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are under investigation for it.
State officials are encouraging residents to stay home when possible and minimize contact with people outside their households to slow the spread of the virus. The state recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.