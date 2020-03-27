The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday released the location of COVID-19 patients by zip code.
The update comes a week after MyHorryNews.com reported that local city and county leaders weren't happy about DHEC's refusal to tell them if they harbored COVID-19 patients.
As the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control keeps upping the tally of COVID-1…
"Thankfully, they have responded to our request for more information," said Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick via text. "It's a good start. We'd certainly like more information and that would allow us a better response, but it's better than nothing."
Horry County on Friday had 21 confirmed COVID-19 patients. Here's the DHEC breakdown of where they are. The agency lists two cases with "unknown" zip codes.
29577 (Myrtle Beach proper, south of 62nd Avenue North): 4 cases
29588 (Socastee): 4 cases
29527 (West Conway and a large unincorporated area to the west): 3 cases
29526 (East Conway and a large unincorporated area to the east): 2 cases
29576 (Murrells Inlet, Garden City and Burgess): 3 cases
29582 (North Myrtle Beach proper): 1 case
29569 (Loris and Allsbrook, starting north of Longs and ending south of Green Sea): 1 case
29554 (scraping the western edge of Horry County): 1 case
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.