The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday released the location of COVID-19 patients by zip code.

The update comes a week after MyHorryNews.com reported that local city and county leaders weren't happy about DHEC's refusal to tell them if they harbored COVID-19 patients.

"Thankfully, they have responded to our request for more information," said Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick via text. "It's a good start. We'd certainly like more information and that would allow us a better response, but it's better than nothing."

Horry County on Friday had 21 confirmed COVID-19 patients. Here's the DHEC breakdown of where they are. The agency lists two cases with "unknown" zip codes.

29577 (Myrtle Beach proper, south of 62nd Avenue North): 4 cases

29588 (Socastee): 4 cases

29527 (West Conway and a large unincorporated area to the west): 3 cases

29526 (East Conway and a large unincorporated area to the east): 2 cases

29576 (Murrells Inlet, Garden City and Burgess): 3 cases

29582 (North Myrtle Beach proper): 1 case

29569 (Loris and Allsbrook, starting north of Longs and ending south of Green Sea): 1 case

29554 (scraping the western edge of Horry County): 1 case