The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Friday that Horry County has 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
That brings the county’s cumulative case total up to 8,456 with 142 confirmed deaths connected to the disease.
The state agency reported 1,265 new cases in South Carolina, which makes the state’s case total 97,554, and 1,833 total confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.
One of the confirmed deaths was an elderly individual from Horry County.
As of Wednesday, 824,500 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the state.
“The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,910 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.3%,” the release said.
Currently, there are 114 mobile testing events scheduled through Sept. 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you by visiting HERE.
One can also get tested at one of the 224 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Go HERE for more information.
To check out the number of cases in each zip code, click here.
As of Friday morning, DHEC reports 8,480 inpatient beds in use, with 1,415 occupied by patients who tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. There are 2,614 inpatient beds available, a 76.44% utilization rate.
Of 1,540 ventilators, 512 are in use and 231 of those in use are by COVID-19 patients, DHEC said in a release.
For the ninth straight day, Horry County saw less than 85 new cases of COVID-19. During the past 15 days, the county has only surpassed 100-plus daily cases twice (July 24 and 28).
Friday’s announcement also makes a full week that Horry County has seen less than 60 new cases of COVID-19 per day.
