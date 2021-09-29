Horry County saw a decrease of more than 20% in COVID-19 cases last week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Monday.

From Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, DHEC reported the county had 977 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a 21.2% decrease from the week before with 1,239 confirmed cases. It was the first time since the last full week of July that Horry County saw a week with less than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As of Sunday, Horry County had 94 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, DHEC reports, making the county the fourth highest in South Carolina in the number of cases. Between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25, DHEC reported 39 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths in the county. The 39 deaths ranks third this past week behind Greenville (67) and Anderson (40) counties.

The health department reported Tuesday that there were 2 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Horry County as of Sunday.

SCHOOL UPDATE

The number of Horry County Schools students in quarantine continues to drop, according the HCS COVID-19 dashboard. As of Tuesday afternoon, less than 2,500 students are in quarantine, along with 101 staff members. Waccamaw Elementary has the most students in quarantine with 149.

The dashboard shows that there are a total of 316 total active cases across the county, with 249 of those being students. Seven different schools have 10 or more active cases among students, according to the dashboard. Ocean Bay Middle School has the most active cases among students with 18.

The district office has 13 active cases among staff members and 11 people in quarantine.

For the second consecutive week, no school within the district moved to virtual learning or is conducting virtual learning.

On Monday, Horry County Schools took no action regarding a district-wide mask mandate.