Horry County saw a decrease of more than 20% in COVID-19 cases last week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Monday.
From Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, DHEC reported the county had 977 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a 21.2% decrease from the week before with 1,239 confirmed cases. It was the first time since the last full week of July that Horry County saw a week with less than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As of Sunday, Horry County had 94 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, DHEC reports, making the county the fourth highest in South Carolina in the number of cases. Between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25, DHEC reported 39 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths in the county. The 39 deaths ranks third this past week behind Greenville (67) and Anderson (40) counties.
The health department reported Tuesday that there were 2 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Horry County as of Sunday.
SCHOOL UPDATE
The number of Horry County Schools students in quarantine continues to drop, according the HCS COVID-19 dashboard. As of Tuesday afternoon, less than 2,500 students are in quarantine, along with 101 staff members. Waccamaw Elementary has the most students in quarantine with 149.
The dashboard shows that there are a total of 316 total active cases across the county, with 249 of those being students. Seven different schools have 10 or more active cases among students, according to the dashboard. Ocean Bay Middle School has the most active cases among students with 18.
The district office has 13 active cases among staff members and 11 people in quarantine.
For the second consecutive week, no school within the district moved to virtual learning or is conducting virtual learning.
On Monday, Horry County Schools took no action regarding a district-wide mask mandate.
HOSPITAL UPDATE
Statistics across Horry County vary from hospital to hospital Tuesday, according to the latest COVID data released.
Conway Medical Center Spokesperson Allyson Floyd said CMC is 77% occupied as of Tuesday morning, treating a total of 35 COVID-positive patients. Of those 35 patients, 17 are in ICU and 7 are on ventilators. A total of 29 COVID-positive patients are unvaccinated while 5 are fully vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated, Floyd said.
For the third straight week, CMC had eight COVID-19 deaths from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27, Floyd said.
Grand Strand Regional Medical Center is currently at 100% capacity, spokesperson Katie Maclay said. GSRMC is treating 58 COVID-19 patients, with 11 in ICU and 10 on ventilators. For the second straight week, GSRMC had double digit number of COVID-19 deaths with 11, Maclay said. Last week, the hospital had 17 COVID-19 deaths.
The hospital system did not release information regarding the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.
Tidelands Health is 105% occupied as of Tuesday, with its ICU occupancy at 122%, said Dawn Bryant, Tidelands' spokesperson. The hospital system has 34 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 34 patients, 10 are in ICU and 6 are on ventilators.
Tidelands currently has 30 patients who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, with nine of those patients in ICU, Bryant said. The hospital system has four fully vaccinated patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, one patient is in ICU and another is on a ventilator.
The hospital system reported five COVID-19-related deaths between Sept. 21 and Sept. 27, Bryant said.
According to DHEC data Tuesday:
• Horry County hospitals are 89.7% occupied
• 639 of the county's 712 hospital beds are occupied
• 150 of the 639 beds are occupied by patients who have COVID-19
• 88 of the county's 96 ICU beds are occupied, with COVID-19 patients occupying 43 beds
• 43 of the 182 ventilators in the county are being used, with 23 being used by COVID-19 patients
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.