The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Sunday announced 663 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 19 in Horry County.
The department reported 8 additional deaths linked to COVID-19. No new deaths were reported in Horry County.
The statewide cumulative total is now at 110,658 and there have been 2,380 deaths connected to the disease in South Carolina.
In Horry County, there have been 9,037 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 168 deaths of patients connected to COVID-19.
As of Saturday, DHEC said a total of 954,442 tests have been conducted in the state.
But that number is less than yesterday's total of 975,875 tests. DHEC officials say that they have found four different instances where the number of tests were duplicated.
"Through our quality control processes, we’ve identified that the number of tests performed was duplicated on four days - May 1, June 1, July 1 and August 1, " DHEC said in their release. "Today, we’re removing the duplication of numbers for those four days."
DHEC officials say that this leads to a decrease of approximately 21,000 for the total number of tests performed in the state and that the current number of positive and negative test results is accurate.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday was 4,450, not including antibody tests, with 14.9% coming back positive.
According to DHEC, Horry County had 527 hospital beds in use and was operating at a 78.8% utilization rate as of late Friday.
Of the 1,634 ventilators in the state, 554 are in use and 150 of those are being utilized by COVID-19 patients. Out of 1,470 intensive care unit beds in use, 250 were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
DHEC is reporting 1,026 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, and the agency said of 10,120 inpatient beds in South Carolina, 7,909 are occupied — an 78.15% utilization rate.
There are 247 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13, and new testing events are being added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Tidelands Health is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing every Tuesday in Pawleys Island and every Friday in Myrtle Beach.
The Pawleys Island testing is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Tuesday at the Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Parish at 1633 Waverly Road.
The Myrtle Beach testing is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Friday at Horry-Georgetown Technical College's Conference Center at 950 Crabtree Lane.
Each testing event will have enough DHEC-supplied test kits to handle 250 people. Pre-screening is not required.
Throughout the month of August, Horry County has not seen a day with a daily COVID-19 case total of more than 100. The last time the county saw more than 100 daily new cases of COVID-19 was July 28.
