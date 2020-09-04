The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday announced 1,511 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 39 in Horry County.

The agency also announced 37 new confirmed deaths connected to the disease in South Carolina, and one of those patients was an elderly individual from Horry County.

Horry County's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is now 9,390, and 179 of those patients have died.

The state's cumulative total is 121,378 with 2,706 who've died.

The state reported 8,261 of COVID-19 test results from Thursday. Of those, 18.3% were positive. The number does not include antibody tests. Since the pandemic began, the state has tested 1,046,613 samples.

As of Thursday, Horry County hospitals were at 85.4% capacity.

Tidelands Health is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing every Tuesday in Pawleys Island and each Friday in Myrtle Beach.

The Pawleys Island testing is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Tuesday at the Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Parish, 1633 Waverly Road.

The Myrtle Beach testing is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Friday at Horry-Georgetown Technical College's Conference Center at 950 Crabtree Lane.

Each testing event will have enough DHEC-supplied test kits to handle 250 people. Pre-screening is not required.

So far in Horry County, DHEC tested 76,250 samples for COVID-19, and 16.6% came back positive.

Currently, there are 244 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17, and there are 241 permanent testing sites in South Carolina. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

The last time Horry County saw more than 100 daily new cases of COVID-19 was July 28.

DHEC's recent data shows that communities with mask requirements continue to see a slower rate of COVID-19 spreading compared to ones without the rules.

Unincorporated Horry County, Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Atlantic Beach all have mask policies.

The North Myrtle Beach and Horry County councils recently voted to extend their mask rules for 60 days.