State officials announced 168 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina Friday, including two in Horry County, and eight more deaths from the disease.
None of the of deaths were local.
The announcement brings the number of people in South Carolina with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 up to 5,070, with 157 deaths.
Horry County has seen a cumulative total of 198 patients with lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak, and 12 deaths.
The state's rate of new cases has started to flatten, with DHEC revising their initial projection of 8,600 cumulative cases by May 2 down to 6,200.
Almost 47,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 and as of Thursday morning, Horry County's hospital bed capacity was at 53 percent.
While the curve of new cases is starting to flatten, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has relaxed some of his earlier restrictions, allowing some retailers to reopen with capacity restrictions, and giving cities the power to make their own decisions on public beach accesses, which he had previously ordered closed.
State officials are encouraging residents to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
DHEC also recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.
