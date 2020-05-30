The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced 266 new cases of COVID-19, including seven in Horry County, and four additional deaths, bringing the state's cumulative total of patients to 11,394 including 487 who died.
None of the deaths were from Horry County.
Horry County is now home to a cumulative case total of 417 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 25 patients who died.
Accounting for undiagnosed patients, DHEC estimates there could be more than 2,900 COVID-19 cases in Horry County and more than 81,000 cases across the state. [Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.]
DHEC is using mobile testing clinics in their effort to test 2 percent of the population, or 110,000 South Carolinians per month. The agency met that goal on Tuesday, in part through the use of mobile testing clinics, most of which are free. There are currently 103 clinics scheduled through July 2. [Click here to see a list of mobile clinics.] The state has performed more than 199,000 tests since the pandemic began.
As of Saturday morning, there were 3,419 inpatient hospital beds available in the state, and 6,964 in use, which is a 67 percent hospital bed utilization rate. Of the occupied beds, 387 hold patients who have tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Horry County's hospital bed capacity was at 72 percent.
State officials are encouraging residents to stay home when possible and minimize contact with people outside their households to slow the spread of the virus, especially considering that people can spread the virus before showing symptoms, and can carry the virus without ever showing symptoms at all.
The state recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
DHEC is predicting a cumulative total of 14,144 cases by June 13.
(1) comment
Can someone please fix the link that takes you to the cases by zip code? This use to work, however, this last week it hasn't worked at all. I get an Oops! page. Thx!
