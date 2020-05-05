The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, and 13 more deaths related to the virus.
Six of the new cases and none of the deaths were from Horry County.
The announcement brings the number of people in South Carolina with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 up to 6,841, with 296 deaths.
Horry County is now home to a cumulative total of 236 cases of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 18 deaths. But due to undiagnosed cases, DHEC estimates there could actually be more than 1,600 cases in Horry County, and almost 49,000 cases statewide.
[Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.]
DHEC is projecting the state to have a cumulative total of more than 9,600 lab-confirmed cases by May 23.
Almost 69,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday morning, 3,241 hospital beds were available and 6,415 were in use, which is a 64 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,415 beds in use, 447 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, according to DHEC. The numbers and hospital bed utilization rate have gone up due to the inclusion of 11 non-acute care hospital facilities that are caring for COVID-19 patients.
Over the past week, DHEC has announced that it's expanding contact tracing and testing in rural areas, as Gov. Henry Mcmaster has relaxed restrictions. Tourists are now welcome in South Carolina, the beaches are open and outdoor dining is now allowed.
State officials are still encouraging residents to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
DHEC recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
(1) comment
Thanks for being more specific in regards to the difference between covid & Coronavirus
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.