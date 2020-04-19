The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday announced 136 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total up to 4,377
The agency also announced one new death from Jasper County, bringing the state's coronavirus death toll to 120.
Nine of the new cases were in Horry County, bringing the local case count up to 185. DHEC says the county has 12 deaths related to the disease. Accounting for people who aren't diagnosed, DHEC estimates there could be almost 1,300 cases of COVID-19 in the county, and more than 31,000 possible cases in the state.
To see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code, click here.
The agency projects South Carolina to see a peak of almost 2,000 new cases per week by early May, and are projecting about 8,600 cases of COVID-19 by May 2.
A total of 40,480 tests have been administered by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state. As of Friday, DHEC said 67 percent of South Carolina patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 are estimated to have recovered, not including the confirmed deaths. The remaining patients are presumed to be experiencing some phase of the virus.
As of Sunday morning, 5,356 hospital beds were available and 5,971 were in use, putting South Carolina's hospital beds at just under 53 percent percent capacity.
South Carolina residents are urged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The public is also encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently-touched items and regularly washing one’s hands.
There is a cure for covid -19 so it's now no worse than the flu. Are you going to start daily reporting of the number of flu cases in Horry county now too?
