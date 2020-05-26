The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday announced 253 new cased of COVID-19 and six additional deaths, bringing the state's cumulative total of patients to 10,416 and those who have died to 446.

None of the deaths were local.

Horry County is home to five of the new cases, and has hosted a cumulative total of 382 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 22 patients who died.

Accounting for undiagnosed patients, DHEC estimates there could be more than 2,700 COVID-19 cases in Horry County and more than 74,000 cases across the state. [Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.]

DHEC is using mobile testing clinics in their effort to test 2 percent of the population, or 110,000 South Carolinians per month, and the agency met that goal on Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, the state has performed more than 178,000 tests.

Last week, the agency listed a mobile testing site in Horry County on June 5 at McLeod Health Carolina Forest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The address is 1101 McLeod Health Boulevard.

Tidelands Health on Tuesday also announced a testing program it's running in partnership with DHEC to offer free testing along the Grand Strand. The first testing event is Saturday at Pelicans Stadium in Myrtle Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

State officials are encouraging residents to stay home when possible and minimize contact with people outside their households to slow the spread of the virus. The state recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.

As of Monday, Horry County's hospital bed capacity was at 72.5 percent.

DHEC is predicting a cumulative total of 14,144 cases by June 13.

Here's the Tidelands Health testing schedule:

• Saturday, May 30: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium on 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach.

• Thursday, June 4: 1p.m. to 4p.m. at Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road on 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach.

• Friday, June 5: 2p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital on 606 Black River Road, Georgetown.

• Thursday, June 11: 1p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road on 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach.

• Wednesday, June 17: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Belin United Methodist Church on 4182 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet.

• Wednesday, June 24: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital on 100 Water Grande Blvd., Little River.

• Thursday, June 25: 1p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road on 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach.

• Friday, June 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Coastal Carolina University on 100 Chanticleer Drive, Conway.