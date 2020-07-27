The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday announced 1,226 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 81 in Horry County.
The agency also reported 17 additional deaths linked to the disease. Horry County had one new confirmed death connected to COVID-19.
It brings the county’s COVID-19 case total up to 7,503 with 104 deaths. The statewide total is now at 82,071 with 1,452 deaths.
According to DHEC, hospitals have been transitioning to a new federal reporting system for providing bed occupancy and other important information since Wednesday.
“DHEC is monitoring their efforts to transition to the new system,” the release said. “At this time, DHEC is aware that the information currently provided by hospitals through the new system has inaccuracies. Once DHEC is able to verify the information the hospitals are reporting as part of this new system is accurate and the system is fully implemented, we will resume our effort to provide daily data reports.”
Today, Monday, July 27 Conway Medical Center (CMC) was supposed to the last day were elective surgeries were halted. According to CMC Media Relations Strategist Allyson Floyd, elective surgeries will continue to be on hold for the foreseeable future.
“Our administrative team will continue to assess the situation to determine when we will resume elective surgeries,” she said.
CMC officials said the hospital will continue its visitor restrictions and not allow visitors for patients in the hospital, with the exception of those patients in end-of-life circumstances and patients in the birthing ward as well as pediatric patients, who are limited to one visitor each.
This past Wednesday, about 40 South Carolina National Guard medics started helping out around local hospitals due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in area.
According to a release from Tidelands Health, they will provide clinical support at McLeod Loris, Conway Medical Center, McLeod Seacoast, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
As of Sunday, a total of 711,726 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday statewide was 8,395 and the percent positive of those tests was 14.6%
Currently, there are 96 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 31 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Friday, July 24, marked the third of four free testing events in Horry and Georgetown counties courtesy of Tidelands Health.
The fourth testing event is scheduled for July 31 at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium. The event is set to start at 10 a.m. and will continue until tests run out.
Residents can also get tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the amount of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Horry County reported by DHEC Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.