The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced 1,250 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 64 in Horry County.
This makes the first day since Aug. 13 that the county has seen 50 or more new cases in a single day.
The agency also announced 42 new confirmed deaths connected to the disease in South Carolina with three of them from Horry County.
Horry County's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is now 9,239, and 172 of those patients have died.
The state's cumulative total is 115,661 with 2,563 who've died.
The state reported 6,087 of COVID-19 test results from Thursday. Of those, 20.5% were positive. The number does not include antibody tests. Since the pandemic began, the state has tested 999,070.
In the past week, Horry County has completed 869 active infection tests. Of 869 tests, 129 have come back positive, which is a percent-positive rate of 14.8 percent. Since testing began on Feb. 10, Horry County has completed 66,028 active infection tests and 7,756 antibody tests.
As of Friday, Horry County hospitals were at 83.3% capacity.
Of 1,460 intensive care unit beds, in the state 1,095 were occupied, with 245 ICU beds holding COVID-19 patients.
Of the state's 1,582 ventilators, 499 were in use, with 145 used by COVID-19 patients.
Tidelands Health is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing every Tuesday in Pawleys Island and each Friday in Myrtle Beach.
The Pawleys Island testing is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Tuesday at the Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Parish, 1633 Waverly Road.
The Myrtle Beach testing is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Friday at Horry-Georgetown Technical College's Conference Center at 950 Crabtree Lane.
Each testing event will have enough DHEC-supplied test kits to handle 250 people. Pre-screening is not required.
Throughout the month of August, Horry County has not seen a day with a daily COVID-19 case total of more than 100.
DHEC on Tuesday reinforced the benefits of wearing masks.
"The data continues to reinforce what we’ve already known about proper wearing of masks and their success in helping to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said DHEC physician Dr. Brannon Traxler in a news release.
DHEC released more data Tuesday proving the effectiveness of masks.
According to the state health agency:
• Jurisdictions with mask requirements have seen an overall decrease of 43 percent of total cases for the five weeks after the requirements were implemented compared to before the requirements were in place. This is an overall decrease of 99.2 cases per 100,000 people from before the mask requirements to after.
• Jurisdictions without mask requirements have experienced an overall increase in total cases of 1.2 percent when compared to jurisdictions with a mask requirement in place.
North Myrtle Beach will be voting on an extension of its mask ordinance on Monday. Horry County Council will be voting on an extension of its mask ordinance on Tuesday.
Myrtle Beach has an executive order regarding masks/face coverings in public places. The mask must cover both your mouth and your nose when you are in stores, restaurants (except when eating), hotel lobbies, elevators and other indoor public spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.