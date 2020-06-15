State health officials on Monday announced 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Horry County and a total of 582 new cases statewide.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) also announced two additional COVID-19 patient deaths. Across South Carolina, 19,378 people have tested positive for the disease and 602 have died.
In Horry County, at least 1,194 people have tested positive for the disease and 34 of those people have died.
DHEC's public lab is testing specimens every day and is operating seven days per week, according to a news release.
"The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 6,329 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 9.2%,” DHEC’s release said. "When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community."
State health officials have scheduled 87 mobile testing clinics across South Carolina through July 18 as part of an effort to reach rural and underserved communities. To find a mobile testing clinic, click here.
There are also 173 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities. To find one of those, click here.
As of Monday morning, the state's hospitals were at 66.27% capacity, according to the DHEC release. Of the 6,947 inpatient beds being used, 536 hold people who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are being examined for the disease.
"Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious," the release said. “This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.”
Health officials are urging state residents to practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, avoid group gatherings, regularly wash hands and stay home if they are sick.
