The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday announced 1,445 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 61 in Horry County.
DHEC officials also announced nine additional deaths linked to COVID-19. Horry County had two new confirmed deaths connected to the disease.
It brings the county’s COVID-19 case total up to 6,781. Horry has seen 86 deaths related to the disease. The statewide total is now at 71,213, with 1,147 deaths.
DHEC is unable to report the number of hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19 as well as the number of patients currently on ventilators, according to agency officials.
“Hospitals are actively making the transition and DHEC is monitoring their efforts," the release said. "During this transition, the information currently provided by hospitals is incomplete and, therefore, inaccurate. Once DHEC is able to verify the information the hospitals are reporting as part of this new reporting requirement is accurate and the system is fully implemented, we will resume our effort to provide daily data reports.”
Last Monday, Conway Medical Center announced that the hospital is only performing medically-urgent and emergent surgeries in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Horry County.
This will last until Monday, July 27, according to a news release from the hospital.
All elective surgeries will be rescheduled.
CMC officials said the hospital will continue its visitor restrictions and not allow visitors for patients in the hospital, with the exception of those patients in end-of-life circumstances and patients in the birthing ward as well as pediatric patients who are limited to one visitor each.
No visitors are allowed inside provider offices, on or off the main campus, with patients.
As of Monday, a total of 638,194 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 8,186 and the percent positive of those tests was 17.7%.
Currently, there are 89 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Friday marked the second of four free testing events in Horry and Georgetown counties courtesy of Tidelands Health. The remaining two testing events are:
• July 24 at Coastal Carolina University
• July 31 at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
All events start at 10 a.m. and last until tests run out.
Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.