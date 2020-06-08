State health officials on Monday announced 61 new COVID-19 cases in Horry County and one additional coronavirus-related death.
Statewide, there were 542 new cases and 11 additional deaths, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). So far, 14,800 people have tested positive for the virus in South Carolina and 557 have died. In Horry County, there have been 676 confirmed cases and 32 COVID-19 deaths.
The number of cases in South Carolina has increased as officials have ramped up COVID-19 testing. As of Sunday, more than 253,000 people have been tested in the state.
"As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities," the DHEC release said. "Currently, there are 121 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics."
Here are some upcoming local clinics:
- June 9, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tidelands Health at the Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach
- June 10, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tidelands Health at the Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach
- June 11, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tidelands Health at the Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach
- June 12, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. McLeod Health Center for Health and Fitness, 3207 Casey St., Loris
Apart from those testing sites, Conway Medical Center will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Wednesday and Friday at Conway High School. Pre-registration is not required and the event is open to the public.
The drive-thru testing will be available in the parking lot of the high school, 2301 Church St., from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday. Drivers and passengers must stay in their vehicles at all times.
"As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases," the DHEC release said. "The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 6,262 and the percent positive was 8.7%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community."
