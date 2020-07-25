The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Saturday announced 1,368 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 55 in Horry County.
DHEC officials also announced 74 additional deaths linked to COVID-19. Horry County had two new confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus.
It brings the county’s case total up to 7,351, including 103 who have died. The statewide total is now at 79,634 with 1,412 deaths.
Since Wednesday, hospitals have been transitioning to a new federal reporting system for proving bed occupancy.
“DHEC is monitoring their efforts to transition to the new system,” the state agency said in the release. “At this time, DHEC is aware that the information currently provided by hospitals through the new system has inaccuracies. Once DHEC is able to verify the information the hospitals are reporting as part of this new system is accurate and the system is fully implemented, we will resume our effort to provide daily data reports.”
On July 13, Conway Medical Center announced that the hospital is only performing medically-urgent and emergent surgeries in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Horry County. This is scheduled to come to an end on Monday.
All elective surgeries will be rescheduled.
CMC officials said the hospital will continue its visitor restrictions and not allow visitors for patients in the hospital, with the exception of those patients in end-of-life circumstances and patients in the birthing ward as well as pediatric patients who are limited to one visitor each.
This week, about 40 South Carolina National Guard medics began assisting local hospitals due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in area. They will provide clinical support at McLeod Loris, Conway Medical Center, McLeod Seacoast, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
There are 102 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 15 with new testing events being added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Friday marked the third of four free testing events in Horry and Georgetown counties offered by Tidelands Health.
The final testing event is scheduled for July 31 at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium. The event is set to start at 10 a.m. and last until tests run out.
Residents can also get tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
