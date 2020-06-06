The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced 512 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 33 in Horry County, and seven additional deaths in South Carolina connected to the disease.
The latest deaths reported occurred in two elderly individuals from Horry, elderly people from Florence, Lexington, Chesterfield and Cherokee counties and a middle-aged person from Greenwood County.
Horry County is now home to a cumulative case total of 570 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 31 patients who died.
Accounting for undiagnosed patients, DHEC estimates Horry County has 3,501 COVID-19 cases. The total number of possible cases in Horry is 4,071, according to the agency.
Officials said South Carolina’s number of lab-confirmed cases will likely increase as testing increases. The agency is advising community members to take precautions and remain vigilant.
The total number of people tested Friday statewide was 5,536, with 9.2% of those individuals testing positive.
As of Friday, 241,088 tests have been conducted in the state by DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs with a 5.5% positive rate.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics as part of the state’s efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural areas.
Currently, there are 118 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2, and new testing events are being added regularly.
There are also 168 permanent testing locations at health care facilities in the state.
On Friday, 3,055 inpatient hospital beds across the state were available and 7,337 were being used, which is a 70.60% hospital bed utilization rate. Of the beds in use, 482 were occupied by patients who are under investigation for COVID-19 or who have tested positive.
Officials said evidence is growing concerning high rates of infection in people who don’t show symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places people at risk of contracting the coronavirus or unknowingly transmitting it to another person.
DHEC recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items and group gatherings, routinely washing one's hands, monitoring for symptoms and staying home when sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.