The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Saturday announced 1,481 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 50 in Horry County.
DHEC officials also announced 39 additional deaths linked to COVID-19. Horry County had three new confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19.
It brings the county’s case total up to 6,563 and total number of deaths related to the disease to 83. The statewide total is now at 67,396 with 1,117 deaths.
DHEC officials said they are unable to report the number of hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19 as well as the number of patients currently on ventilators.
“The DHEC data report contained incomplete laboratory information,” the release said. “There is a data synchronization error between DHEC and a major private laboratory that we are working to rectify. Once resolved, additional information for today will be included and highlighted in tomorrow’s release.”
In Horry County, hospital bed occupancy is at 83.8%, according to the DHEC website.
Conway Medical Center is only performing medically-urgent and emergent surgeries in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 case in Horry County, the hospital announced. This will last until Monday, July 27.
All elective surgeries will be rescheduled.
CMC officials said the hospital will continue its visitor restrictions and not allow visitors for patients in the hospital, with the exception of those patients in end-of-life circumstances and patients in the birthing ward as well as pediatric patients who are limited to one visitor each. No visitors are allowed inside provider offices, on or off the main campus, with patients.
As of Friday, a total of 610,429 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 7,060 and the percent positive of those tests was 21%.
Currently, there are 83 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Friday marked the second of four free testing events in Horry and Georgetown counties courtesy of Tidelands Health. The remaining three testing events are:
• July 24 at Coastal Carolina University
• July 31 at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
All events start at 10 a.m. and last until tests run out.
Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
