The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Saturday announced 986 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 45 in Horry County.
The department reported 51 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, including an elderly individual in Horry County.
The statewide cumulative total is now at 104,874, including 2,156 deaths. In Horry County, there have 8,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 162 who have died as a result of the disease.
As of Friday, a total of 922,143 tests have been conducted in the state.
DHEC reported 6,012 test results from Friday, with 16.4 percent coming back positive.
According to the S.C. County-Level COVID-19 data dashboard, Horry County has 522 hospital beds in use and is operating at a 78.0 percent utilization rate.
Of the 8,304 inpatient beds in use, 1,246 were occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Of the state's 1,549 ventilators, 526 were in use and 181 of those were COVID-19 patients. Of the 1,112 ICU beds in use, 311 were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
There are 120 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13 with new testing events added regularly. To find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
In DHEC's release this week, officials showed new data that they say indicates local mask ordinances are helping to slow the spread of COVID-19
