The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday announced 701 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 43 in Horry County.

The agency also announced 22 new confirmed deaths connected to the disease in the state; one of those patients was an elderly person from Horry County.

Horry County's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is now 9,780, and 183 of those patients have died. The state's cumulative total is 130,917 with 2,943 deaths.

As of Monday, 1,165,256 COVID-19 tests have been administered across the state.

State health officials recommend that those out and about in the community, around others or unable to socially distance or wear a mask get tested for COVID-19 at least once a month.

The testing allows public health workers to diagnose people who are asymptomatic and stem the disease’s spread of the virus, according to DHEC.

The agency has also advised folks to get tested if they've experienced any of these symptoms: fever or chills; cough; sore throat; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; new loss of taste or smell; muscle or body aches; fatigue; headache; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

One is also urged to get tested if it is recommended by one’s doctor/health care provider; the person was within five feet of others for more than 15 minutes without wearing a face covering or he or she lives with or has been around someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19, believes they may have the disease or has shown symptoms.

Currently, there are 379 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 29, and there are 236 permanent testing sites in South Carolina. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

“The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 4,465 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.7%,” Tuesday’s release said.

Additionally, the department reported 87% of the county’s hospital beds being occupied as of late Monday night.