The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday announced 704 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 32 in Horry County.
The department reported 17 additional deaths linked to COVID-19. No new deaths were reported in Horry County.
The statewide cumulative total is now at 107,274, and there have been 2,248 deaths connected to the disease in South Carolina. In Horry County, there have been 8,919 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 163 deaths of patients connected to COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, a total of 946,826 tests have been conducted in the state.
DHEC reported 4,195 test results from Tuesday, with 16.8% coming back positive.
According to state officials, Horry County has 562 hospital beds in use and is operating at a 84% utilization rate.
Of the 8,134 inpatient beds in use, 1,168 were occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Of the state's 1,578 ventilators, 531 were in use and 164 of those were for COVID-19 patients. Of the 1,119 ICU beds in use, 293 were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
There are 165 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13, and new testing events are being added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Tidelands Health on Wednesday announced it's currently offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing every Tuesday in Pawleys Island and every Friday in Myrtle Beach.
The Pawleys Island testing is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Tuesday at the Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Parish at 1633 Waverly Road.
The Myrtle Beach testing is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Friday at Horry-Georgetown Technical College's Conference Center at 950 Crabtree Lane.
Each testing event will have enough DHEC-supplied test kits to handle 250 people. Pre-screening is not required.
The most recent free testing event in Horry County took place Aug. 1.
Throughout the month of August, Horry County has not seen a day with a daily COVID-19 case total of more than 100. The last time the county saw more than 100 daily new cases of COVID-19 was July 28.
