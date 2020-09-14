The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 525 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 26 in Horry County.

The agency also announced seven new confirmed deaths connected to the disease in the state; none of those patients were from Horry County.

Horry County's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is now 9,739, and 182 of those patients have died. The state's cumulative total is 130,256 with 2,922 deaths.

So far, DHEC has reported 81,515 tests for COVID-19 out of Horry County. As of Sunday, 1,155,593 tests have been administered across the state.

State health officials recommend that those out and about in the community, around others or unable to socially distance or wear a mask get tested for COVID-19 at least once a month.

The testing allows public health workers to diagnose people who are asymptomatic and stem the disease’s spread of the virus, according to DHEC.

The agency has also advised folks to get tested if they've experienced any of these symptoms: fever or chills; cough; sore throat; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; new loss of taste or smell; muscle or body aches; fatigue; headache; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

One is also urged to get tested if it is recommended by one’s doctor/health care provider; the person was within five feet of others for more than 15 minutes without wearing a face covering or he or she lives with or has been around someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19, believes they may have the disease or has shown symptoms.

Currently, there are 323 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 29, and there are 233 permanent testing sites in South Carolina. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

“The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 5,357 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 9.8%,” Monday’s release said.

Additionally, the department reported 85.9% of the county’s hospital beds being occupied as of late Sunday night.