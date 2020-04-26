State health officials on Sunday announced 237 new COVID-19 cases, including two in Horry County.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) also reported eight deaths, although none of those people were local residents.
Overall, the state has seen just under 5,500 people test positive for the disease and there have been 174 COVID-19-related deaths, according to public records. In Horry County, 203 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 12 of those people have died.
Statewide, 50,761 people have been tested for COVID-19. That total includes DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs. Nearly 5,000 hospital beds are available in South Carolina.
While the curve of new cases is starting to flatten, Gov. Henry McMaster has relaxed some of his earlier restrictions, allowing some retailers to reopen with capacity restrictions, and giving cities the power to make their own decisions on public beach accesses, which he had previously ordered closed.
State officials are encouraging residents to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
DHEC also recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding handling frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.
