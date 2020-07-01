South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Wednesday 1,497 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 228 of those are from Horry County. DHEC officials also announced 24 additional confirmed deaths, a single day record for the state of South Carolina. Two of those 24 deaths are from Horry County.
South Carolina’s total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stands at 37,809 and a total of 759 confirmed deaths.
Horry County has now surpassed 3,500 positive cases of COVID-19 with 3,547 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Of those confirmed cases, 47 of those people have died. As of Tuesday, DHEC is reporting 87% of Horry County's hospital beds are occupied.
As of Wednesday morning, South Carolina’s hospital bed utilization rate is 73.62%, according to the DHEC release. Of the 7,815 inpatient beds being used, 1,160 hold people who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are being examined for the disease.
DHEC’s public lab is continuing to test specimens every day and is operating seven days per week, according to a news release.
“The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 7,834 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.1%,” DHEC’s release said.
In an effort to increase testing efforts in rural and underserved communities across the state, state health officials have scheduled 49 mobile testing clinics statewide through August 1.
As of yesterday, a total of 429,692 tests have been conducted in the state.
With the Fourth of July weekend approaching, health officials are asking residents to practice guidelines put in place by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), such as wearing facial coverings, practicing social distancing and washing your hands regularly, in an effort to combat the novel coronavirus.
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 across South Carolina continue to rise, Tidelands Health, in partnership with DHEC, is scheduling four large-scale testing events next month.
The upcoming free testing events will take place on Friday mornings in July with the first of four free testing events happening on Friday, July 10 at Georgetown High School. Two of these events will take place at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium on July 17 and 31. The other event will take place on Friday, July 24 on the campus of Coastal Carolina.
All events will start at 10 a.m. and continue until supplies last.
Residents can also be tested at one of the 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
