The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced 226 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, none in Horry County, and 11 more deaths related to the virus.
None of the deaths were from Horry County.
The announcement brings the number of people in South Carolina with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 up to 6,489, with 267 deaths.
Horry County is home to a cumulative total of 223 cases of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 16 deaths. However, due to undiagnosed cases, the state agency believes there could actually be more than 1,500 cases in Horry County, and more than 46,000 cases statewide.
[Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.]
DHEC is projecting the state to have a cumulative total of more than 9,000 lab-confirmed cases by May 16.
More than 61,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 and as of Saturday morning, the state's hospital bed capacity was at just under 58 percent, with 6,573 hospital beds available and 4,824 in use. Of the beds in use, DHEC says 370 beds are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
DHEC said Friday that 78 percent of patients had recovered. and announced it would ramp up the availability of testing in underserved areas.
The agency also said it would begin contact tracing to slow down the spread. Contact tracing involves tracking down and interviewing anyone who interacted with a person confirmed to have COVID-19. State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said Friday the agency had increased its number contact tracers from around 20 to 200.
While the curve of new cases is starting to flatten, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has relaxed some of his earlier restrictions, allowing some retailers to reopen with capacity restrictions and giving cities the power to make their own decisions on whether to reopen public beach accesses.
The governor on Friday lifted his stay-at-home order, effective Monday, and would let restaurants open up outdoor dining. He also said he was lifting his restrictions on short-term rentals.
State officials are still encouraging residents to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. DHEC also recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
