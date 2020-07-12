The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Sunday 1,952 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, 213 of them in Horry County.
DHEC officials also announced 10 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, one of them from Horry County.
It brings Horry County’s case total up to 5,791 with 73 who’ve died. South Carolina’s total is now at 56,845 and 950 deaths.
As of Sunday morning, 2,890 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,721 are in use, which is a 72.76% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,721 inpatient beds currently used, 1,472 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Of those 1,472 patients, 188 of them are on ventilators, according to DHEC officials.
In Horry County, the hospital bed occupancy is at 82.6 percent.
In response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Horry County, Conway Medical Center (CMC) will only perform medically-urgent and emergent surgeries, starting Monday, July 13 until Monday, July 27, according to a release from CMC.
All elective surgeries will be rescheduled.
"This decision was not made lightly. We understand these surgical postponements and the visitor restrictions can be an inconvenience, but this is for the health and safety of our patients, staff, and the overall community. The temporary stoppage will hopefully allow time for our community to heal," said Bret Barr, CEO and President of CMC, in the news release.
According to CMC officials, CMC will continue its visitor restrictions and not allow visitors for patients in the hospital, with the exception of those patients in end-of-life circumstances, and patients in The Birthplace as well as pediatric patients who are limited to one visitor each. No visitors are allowed inside provider offices, on or off the main campus, with patients.
As of Saturday, a total of 538,022 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 8,769 and the percent positive of those tests was 22.3%.
Currently, there are 79 mobile testing events scheduled through August 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Friday marked the first of four free testing events in Horry and Georgetown counites courtesy of Tidelands Health. The remaining three testing events are:
• July 17 at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
• July 24 at Coastal Carolina University
• July 31 at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
All events start at 10 a.m. and run until tests run out.
Residents can also get tested at one of 180 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
