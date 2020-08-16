The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Sunday announced 537 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 21 in Horry County.
The department reported nine additional deaths linked to COVID-19. No new deaths were reported in Horry County
The statewide cumulative total is now at 105,466, including 2,165 deaths. In Horry County, there have 8,828 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 162 who have died as a result of the disease.
As of Saturday, a total of 929,805 tests have been conducted in the state.
DHEC reported 4,886 test results from Saturday, with 11 percent coming back positive.
According to the S.C. county-level COVID-19 data dashboard, Horry County has 522 hospital beds in use and is operating at a 78.0 percent utilization rate.
Of the 7,964 inpatient beds in use, 1,161 were occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Of the state's 1,608 ventilators, 553 were in use and 188 of those were COVID-19 patients. Of the 1,105 ICU beds in use, 290 were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
There are 114 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13 with new testing events added regularly. To find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 226 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
In DHEC's release this week, officials showed new data that they say indicates local mask ordinances are helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Throughout the month of August, Horry County has not seen a day where the daily case number has gone over 100. The last time Horry County saw more than daily new cases of COVID-19 was July 28.
Horry County has not hosted a free testing events since August 1.
