The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday announced 1,505 newly-confirmed cases of COVD-19 in the state of South Carolina, and 189 from Horry County.
DHEC also reported six more deaths from the disease, one of which was middle-aged Horry County resident.
Horry County now has a total of 4,715 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 54 confirmed deaths. There have now been 46,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state and 819 deaths linked to COVID-19.
According to a DHEC news release, 3,303 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,377 were in use as of Monday morning with a 69.07% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,377 occupied beds, 1,260 hold patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Horry County had an 82.6% hospital bed occupancy rate as of Sunday afternoon.
Because COVID-19 has no vaccine and no cure, public health experts say its spread is dependent on how responsibly the population adheres to their recommendations. Those guidelines include wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing, avoiding large public gatherings, practicing good hygiene and staying home when sick.
As of Sunday, a total of 482,722 tests have been conducted in the state.
Almost 19% of the 7,990 samples tested for active COVID-19 infection on Sunday were positive.
Currently, there are 42 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 across South Carolina continues to rise, Tidelands Health, in partnership with DHEC, is scheduling four free large-scale testing events this month.
Starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until test run out, the events are:
• Friday at Georgetown High School
• July 17 at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
• July 24 at Coastal Carolina University
• July 31 at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
Residents can also be tested at one of the 170 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
