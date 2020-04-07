SCDHEC announced Tuesday that there are a total of 187 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total up to 2,417 confirmed cases across all 46 counties.
DHEC also announced three new COVID-19-related deaths, in Greenville and Lexington counties. The patients were elderly with underlying health conditions, the agency said.
The state now has seen 51 deaths connected to COVID-19.
So far, Horry County has seen 91 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths related to the disease.
DHEC on Monday released COVID-19 case estimates per zip code. While the county has 91 confirmed cases, DHEC bases its estimates on the possibility that for every diagnosed person, there are potentially nine others who haven't been tested.
To see DHEC's map of South Carolina’s positive cases by zip code, visit https://scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/testing-sc-data-covid-19
As of Tuesday, a total of 23,680 tests by both DHEC's Public Health Laboratory lab and private labs have been conducted in South Carolina. The DHEC lab has a test turnaround of 24 to 48 hours, but private labs may take longer.
Additionally, as of Tuesday, 5,594 hospital beds in the state are available and 6,376 are used, but DHEC officials said Monday they were prepared to increase hospital capacity if needed. The state expects to see more than 8,000 cases at the end of its peak at the start of May, but said Tuesday the overall trend this week has been a five percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.
DHEC urges state residents to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Other steps that are encouraged are practicing social distancing, avoiding touching frequently-touched items and regularly washing one's hands.
