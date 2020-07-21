The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday announced 1,870 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 181 in Horry County.
DHEC officials also announced 56 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, and that number includes three people from Horry County.
It brings the county’s case total up to 6,781. Of those, 89 have died. The statewide case total is now at 73,101 and 1,203 deaths.
DHEC officials said they are unable to report the number of hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and the number of patients currently on ventilators.
“While hospitals work to transition to a new federal reporting system, DHEC is using the state’s Bed Availability Report Tracking (BART) to maintain surveillance of hospital capacity and usage until the federal TeleTracking system is fully implemented and used by hospitals statewide,” DHEC said in the release.
A week after Conway Medical Center (CMC) decided to temporarily halt performing elective surgeries, it looks as if they, along with other area hospitals, are getting some much-needed relief.
In a release from Tidelands Health, about 40 medics with the South Carolina National Guard will arrive in the region Wednesday to provide clinical support at Conway Medical Center, McLeod Loris, McLeod Seacoast, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
CMC officials said the hospital will continue its visitor restrictions and not allow visitors for patients in the hospital, with the exception of those patients in end-of-life circumstances, and patients in the birthing ward as well as pediatric patients who are limited to one visitor each. No visitors are allowed inside provider offices, on or off the main campus, with patients.
As of Tuesday, a total of 648,663 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 8,490 and the percent positive of those tests was 22%.
Currently, there are 88 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Friday marked the second of four free testing events in Horry and Georgetown counties courtesy of Tidelands Health. The remaining two testing events are:
• July 24 at Coastal Carolina University
• July 31 at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium
All events start at 10 a.m. and last until tests run out.
Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
