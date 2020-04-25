The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced 180 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including three in Horry County, and nine more deaths related to the virus.
None of the of deaths were local.
The announcement brings the number of people in South Carolina with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 up to 5,253, with 166 deaths.
Horry County is home to a cumulative total of 201 patients with lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak, including 12 deaths.
DHEC is projecting the state to have a cumulative total of about 6,953 patients by May 9th.
More than 49,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 and as of Thursday morning, Horry County's hospital bed capacity was at just under 52 percent.
While the curve of new cases is starting to flatten, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has relaxed some of his earlier restrictions, allowing some retailers to reopen with capacity restrictions, and giving cities the power to make their own decisions on public beach accesses, which he had previously ordered closed.
State officials are encouraging residents to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
DHEC also recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.
