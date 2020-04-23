State officials on Thursday announced 161 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including six in Horry County, and 10 deaths from the disease.
None of the of deaths were local.
The new patients means 4,917 people have tested positive for the disease across South Carolina, and 150 have died.
Horry County has seen a cumulative total of 196 patients with lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak, and 12 of those have died.
Recently, the state's rate of new cases has started to flatten, with DHEC revising their initial projection of 8,600 cumulative cases by May 2 down to 6,200.
So far, more than 44,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 and as of Thursday morning, 4,747 hospital beds were available and 6,642 were being used, putting the state's hospital beds were at just over 58 percent capacity.
While the curve of new cases is starting to flatten, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has relaxed some of his earlier restrictions, allowing some retailers to reopen with capacity restrictions, and giving cities the power to make their own decisions on public beach accesses, which he had previously ordered closed.
State officials are encouraging residents to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
DHEC also recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.
