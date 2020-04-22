State officials on Wednesday reported 160 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and five deaths from the disease.
Three of the new cases were in Horry County, although none of the of deaths were local.
Statewide, 4,761 people have tested positive for the disease and 140 have died. In Horry County, 190 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and the disease has contributed to 12 deaths.
More than 43,000 people in South Carolina have been tested for COVID-19, and the state's hospital beds are filled to just under 57 percent capacity.
The state's first confirmed COVID-19 case was reported on March 6. On Monday, DHEC's projections indicated South Carolina might see nearly 750 new cases per week by early May, which was revised from earlier projections that the state would see almost 2,000 new patients per week in that same period.
While the curve of new cases is starting to flatten, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has relaxed some of his earlier restrictions, allowing some retailers to reopen with capacity restrictions, and giving cities the power to make their own decisions on public beach accesses, which he had previously ordered closed.
State officials are encouraging residents to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
DHEC also recommends practicing social distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, avoiding touching frequently-touched items, routinely washing one's hands and monitoring for symptoms.
Click here to see DHEC's map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.
