The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday announced 515 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, including 16 in Horry County.
The agency also announced 24 new confirmed deaths connected to the disease in the state. One new death was reported in Horry County.
Horry County's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is now 9,693, and 182 of those patients have died. The state's cumulative total is 129,484 with 2,915 who've died.
The state reported 5,482 COVID-19 test results from Saturday. Of those, 9.4% came back positive. The number does not include antibody tests. Since the pandemic began, the state has conducted 1,138,860 tests.
As of Saturday, Horry County hospitals were at 87.9% capacity.
In the past week, DHEC has run 1,195 active infection tests from Horry County. Of 1,195 tests, 171 have come back positive, which is a percent-positive rate of 14.3%. Since testing began on Feb. 10, DHEC has run 73,430 active infection tests from Horry County and 10,033 antibody tests.
Tidelands Health is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing every Tuesday in Pawleys Island and each Friday in Myrtle Beach.
The Pawleys Island testing is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Tuesday at the Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Parish, 1633 Waverly Road.
The Myrtle Beach testing is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. or until supplies run out every Friday at Horry-Georgetown Technical College's Conference Center at 950 Crabtree Lane.
Each testing event will have enough DHEC-supplied test kits to handle 250 people. Pre-screening is not required.
Currently, there are 302 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17, and there are 233 permanent testing sites in South Carolina. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
